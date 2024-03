Abreu went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Thursday's spring game against Philadelphia.

Abreu entered camp as the favorite to become the primary starter in right field, but the outfielder is 4-for-36 with 16 strikeouts in Grapefruit League action. That might not be an issue for an established major leaguer, but Abreu has limited MLB experience (28 games). Additionally, Rob Refsnyder's fractured toe (four-to-six weeks) and Ceddanne Rafaela's strong spring could be reshaping the outfield.