Abreu started in right field and went 0-for-2 with a walk and stolen base in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Cleveland.

Abreu swiped a bag for the third consecutive game and fourth consecutive start; he ranks second on the team with four stolen bases. He has a history of high-volume attempted steals in the minors, so this flurry is not out of character. Red Sox manager Alex Cora indicated earlier in the week that Abreu will be in the lineup against right-handers for the time being, which puts him on the fantasy radar. The outfielder has reached base safely over the last six appearances (five starts), adding five runs scored to his four steals during that stretch.