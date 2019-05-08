Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Leads team in XBH
Bogaerts went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Orioles.
Bogaerts, whose last three three hits have left the park, has seven homers and leads the Red Sox with 16 extra-base hits in 2019.
