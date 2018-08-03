Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not in Friday's lineup
Manager Alex Cora said Bogaerts (wrist) will not be included in Friday's starting lineup against the Yankees, though he could be available off the bench if needed, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Bogaerts will take a seat for the second straight day after getting struck by a pitch during Tuesday's contest versus Philadelphia. In his place, look for Brock Holt to man the shortstop position. Consider Bogaerts day-to-day ahead of Saturday's affair.
