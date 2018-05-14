Reds' Adam Duvall: Heads to bench Monday
Duvall is not in the lineup Monday against the Giants.
Duvall will head to the bench for the second time in four games while Jesse Winker picks up another start in left field in his stead. The 29-year-old, who is hitting just .174/.264/.374 this season, could continue to see a slight drop in playing time against right-handed pitchers as the Reds look to get Winker everyday at-bats.
