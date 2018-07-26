Reds' Adam Duvall: Launches 15th homer

Duvall went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Cardinals.

It's his 15th homer of the season but only his third in July, and Duvall is hitting just .203 (13-for-64) on the month. Power numbers aside it's been a rough season overall for the 29-year-old, but with Jesse Winker now dealing with a shoulder issue, Duvall could get consistent at-bats in a short term as he tries to shake off his malaise at the plate.