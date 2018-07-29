Reds' Billy Hamilton: Heads to bench Sunday
Hamilton is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Phillies, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Hamilton collected two base hits and a RBI in Saturday's winning effort, but is batting .225 on the season, and remarkably, hasn't stolen a base since July 9. He'll take a seat for the series finale after starting six straight games, giving way to Mason Williams in center field.
More News
-
Reds' Billy Hamilton: Sitting out series finale•
-
Reds' Billy Hamilton: Swipes three bags in loss to Cubs•
-
Reds' Billy Hamilton: Productive in Friday's win•
-
Reds' Billy Hamilton: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Reds' Billy Hamilton: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Reds' Billy Hamilton: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?