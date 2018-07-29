Reds' Billy Hamilton: Heads to bench Sunday

Hamilton is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Phillies, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hamilton collected two base hits and a RBI in Saturday's winning effort, but is batting .225 on the season, and remarkably, hasn't stolen a base since July 9. He'll take a seat for the series finale after starting six straight games, giving way to Mason Williams in center field.

