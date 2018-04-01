Reds' Billy Hamilton: Returns to leadoff spot

Hamilton will start in center field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Nationals.

It's Hamilton's first assignment at the top of the order this season after serving as the No. 9 hitter on Opening Day before sitting out Saturday. Hamilton will likely garner leadoff duties against left-handed pitching this season, but look for him to move to the bottom of the order against right-handers, with Jesse Winker setting the table in those scenarios.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories