Drury is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

With Jake Fraley (knee) back in the lineup as the Reds' designated hitter after he was on the bench for the past five games, Drury doesn't look as though he'll see regular at-bats against right-handed pitching moving forward. He could still serve as a short-side platoon mate at DH for either Fraley or Tyler Naquin, both of whom are left-handed hitters