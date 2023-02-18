Anderson returned to the Reds on a minor-league contract Saturday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Anderson made seven starts and two relief appearances for the Reds last season, struggling to a 6.38 ERA. That ERA at least beat the 7.22 and 6.75 marks he'd posted the previous two years. Even on a weak Reds roster, Anderson probably shouldn't break camp with a rotation spot, but when the top competition for the last two jobs consists of Luis Cessa, Justin Dunn, Connor OVerton and Luke Weaver, it's not impossible that things could break his way.