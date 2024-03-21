Encarnacion-Strand started at third base and went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's spring game against the White Sox.

Encarnacion-Strand belted his fourth Cactus League homer and is 12-for-41 (.293) with eight extra-base hits and 12 RBI through 13 games. While he started at the hot corner Wednesday, and third baseman Noelvi Marte (suspension) will miss the first 80 games of the season, Encarnacion-Strand is still expected to be the team's everyday first baseman. Jeimer Candelario will be the primary third baseman to open the season.