Encarnacion-Strand is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Encarnacion-Strand will head to the bench in what looks to be a routine maintenance day after he had started in each of the Reds' last eight games. Spencer Steer will get a day out of the outfield and fill in at first base for Encarnacion-Strand, who has seen his season-long batting average dip below the Mendoza Line (.196) while going 1-for-14 with five strikeouts over his last four starts.
