Encarnacion-Strand went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored in Friday's win over the White Sox.

Encarnacion-Strand brought home a run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning and later added a two-run single in the eighth. The slugging righty has multiple hits in two of his last three games as he continues to search for his groove. He's gone seven straight games without an extra-base knock and currently owns a .454 OPS.