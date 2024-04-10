Encarnacion-Strand went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-5 loss to the Brewers.

Encarnacion-Strand is fighting a slump and entered the night with a .136 average after a 1-for-20 stretch. Cincinnati needs better from the player that bats third in the order. The upside is that Encarnacion-Strand's underlying numbers indicate some bad luck (.206 BABIP). His average stands at .163 following Tuesday's two-hit night, but Statcast expects an average of .245.