Encarnacion-Strand went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-5 victory over Washington.

The Reds made a dramatic comeback in the bottom of the ninth, plating three two-out runs to gain the win. After Will Benson tied the game with a two-run shot, Encarnacion-Strand walked it off with a solo blast. The homer was his first hit after going 0-for-12 to start the season.