Moreta allowed a hit but tallied the final two outs of the 10th inning without allowing a run to earn the save Thursday against the Yankees.

Moreta has struggled mightily out of the Cincinnati bullpen this season, maintaining a 7.36 ERA and 29:9 K:BB across 25.2 frames. However, he earned his first career save on Thursday after Hunter Strickland pitched with the game tied and Alexis Diaz unavailable after appearing in three of the team's last four games. Given his lack of success this season, it's difficult to envision Moreta picking up additional save chances this season.