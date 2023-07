De La Cruz batted leadoff and went 1-for-4 with a walk and was caught stealing in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Giants.

De La Cruz was atop the order for a fourth straight game, all coming against right-handers. TJ Friedl had served that role previously but was dropped to second behind De La Cruz. The dynamic De La Cruz has slumped since returning from the All-Star break, going 2-for-28 (.071) over seven games.