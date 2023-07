De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-3 win over Arizona.

De La Cruz, who returned to the lineup after a one-day respite, led off the bottom of the first inning with his fifth homer in 40 games. The blast comes at a time when the electrifying rookie is mired in his first major slump. De La Cruz entered the game just 2-for-31 since the All-Star break.