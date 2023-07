De La Cruz will be on the bench for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.

De La Cruz sits for just the second time since being called up in early June. He's been stuck in a slump since the break, going 2-for-31 with strikeouts and dropping his OPS from .887 to .757. The arrival Christian Encarnacion-Strand crowds the Reds' roster, and the team is in the thick of a playoff race, so De La Cruz will need to keep performing to remain in an everyday role down the stretch.