De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Mariners.

De La Cruz provided the lone run for the Reds via a solo shot off Bryce Miller in the top of the second, giving the shortstop five home runs already on the season. Four of those long balls have come over his last 10 games, though De La Cruz is just 2-for-17 (.117) at the plate over his last five. He's also struck out multiple times in three of his last five games.