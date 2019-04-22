Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Goes yard

Suarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Padres.

Suarez made his lone hit of the contest count, launching his fifth home run of the season off Craig Stammen in the seventh inning. Emerging as one of the steady options at the hot corner, Suarez has produced as expected to begin the season by slugging .515 through 68 at-bats.

