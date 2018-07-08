Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Slugs 18th homer

Suarez went 2-for-3 with two walks and a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Cubs.

He extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his 18th homer of the year in the third inning, but Suarez has been locked in at the plate for a lot longer than that. The 26-year-old is hitting .320 (39-for-122) since the beginning of June with eight home runs, 21 runs and 23 RBI in 32 games, pushing his slash line on the season to a muscular .312/.402/.580.