Ashcraft (0-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk in a loss to the Phillies on Tuesday. He struck out five.

Ashcraft was a victim of the long ball in the first and fourth innings, both off the bat of Bryce Harper. He otherwise held the Phillies' bats in check and threw an efficient 85 pitches over six innings but was unable to get much run support. The 25-year-old had a later start to spring training than most after taking extended time to recover from offseason toe surgery but looked sharp overall outside of two mistake pitches. Ashcraft will look to have better fortune his next start, which tentatively lines up against the Brewers to open next week.