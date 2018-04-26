Reds' Jesse Winker: Sitting versus lefty Thursday
Winker is out of the lineup Thursday against the Braves, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Interim manager Jim Riggleman is stacking his starting nine with mostly right-handed bats to counter Atlanta lefty Sean Newcomb, resulting in lineup mainstays Winker and Scooter Gennett receiving the day off. Winker's move to the bench will open up a spot in the lineup for Billy Hamilton, who had sat out Wednesday as part of the Reds' four-man outfield rotation.
More News
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...