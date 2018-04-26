Winker is out of the lineup Thursday against the Braves, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Interim manager Jim Riggleman is stacking his starting nine with mostly right-handed bats to counter Atlanta lefty Sean Newcomb, resulting in lineup mainstays Winker and Scooter Gennett receiving the day off. Winker's move to the bench will open up a spot in the lineup for Billy Hamilton, who had sat out Wednesday as part of the Reds' four-man outfield rotation.