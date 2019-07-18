Reyes was designated for assignment by the Reds on Thursday.

Reyes was removed from Cincinnati's 40-man roster in order to free up a spot for catcher Ryan Lavarnway, who was signed to a big-league deal Thursday. The 26-year-old Reyes failed to impress across 24 appearances with Triple-A Louisville this season, posting a 5.66 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 42:31 K:BB in 47.2 innings.

