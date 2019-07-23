Reyes cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

Reyes was designated for assignment by the Reds on Thursday, and after going unclaimed on waivers, he'll head back to Triple-A. He's accrued a 5.66 ERA and 1.61 WHIP with a 42:31 K:BB over 47.2 innings this season with the Bats.

