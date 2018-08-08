Reyes was sent back down to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Reyes will shuttle back to the minors in order to make room for Robert Stephenson on the active roster. During his lone appearance with the Reds, Reyes logged two spotless innings of relief. He will likely return to the big-league level when the club is in need of bullpen reinforcements.

