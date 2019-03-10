Reds' Jesus Reyes: Serves up grand slam
Reyes gave up four runs Saturday against the Padres on Francisco Mejia's grand slam. He allowed three hits and two walks in his inning of work.
Reyes was a September callup last year and saw action in five outings, but his chances of making the Opening Day roster were already thin before this outing.
