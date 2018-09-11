Reds' Jesus Reyes: Brought back to majors
Reyes was recalled from Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday.
Reyes will get his feet wet in the majors down the stretch following the end of the Double-A season. The 25-year-old split time between Pensacola and Triple-A Louisville, posting a combined 4.17 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 62:36 K:BB across 77.2 innings (38 appearances, six starts). Reyes made his big-league debut for the Reds earlier in the year, firing two scoreless innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting the first two rounds in 2019
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...