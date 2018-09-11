Reyes was recalled from Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday.

Reyes will get his feet wet in the majors down the stretch following the end of the Double-A season. The 25-year-old split time between Pensacola and Triple-A Louisville, posting a combined 4.17 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 62:36 K:BB across 77.2 innings (38 appearances, six starts). Reyes made his big-league debut for the Reds earlier in the year, firing two scoreless innings.

