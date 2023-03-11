Votto (shoulder/biceps) was able to receive plate appearances Friday in a minor-league game, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

In one of the plate appearances, Votto was able to draw one of his trademark walks. The former MVP is working his way back from surgery to repair his left bicep along with a torn rotator cuff in August. There's still no timetable as to when Votto will be able to rejoin the Reds, but it's a positive development that he's getting action against live pitching at this point of the season.