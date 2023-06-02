Votto (shoulder/biceps) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Saturday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Votto started his initial rehab assignment in early April, but it quickly became clear he and his surgically repaired left shoulder and biceps weren't ready. The veteran first baseman has been ramping up his workouts in recent weeks, though, and now feels ready to give it another shot. How many rehab games he might need will depend on how he looks and feels. Once deemed ready, Votto figures to be used both at first base and designated hitter for the Reds.