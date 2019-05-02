Iglesias went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Mets.

Iglesias took Edwin Diaz deep in the ninth inning, which proved to be the game's only run. It was his second homer of the season, though he is now hitting .313 through 88 plate appearances. Iglesias continues to rack up plate appearances at shortstop and should see regular playing time at the position at least until Scooter Gennett (groin) returns to the field.

