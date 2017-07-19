Bonilla was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.

Bonilla was thrusted into action to provide relief for a taxed bullpen, but he wound up allowing three runs in two innings of work Tuesday. Now that he's likely unavailable to pitch for a couple days, he'll head back to the minors. Devin Mesoraco was activated from the disabled list to the his roster spot.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast