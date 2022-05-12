Sims is dealing with a bulging disc in his back, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Sims was diagnosed with low back spasms when he was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, and manager David Bell clarified the nature of the 28-year-old's injury following the move. The right-hander started some light exercises and core strengthening Thursday. Bell said he doesn't have a prediction regarding how long Sims will be sidelined but said that he hasn't heard anyone talk about the injury as a long-term issue. Art Warren, Tony Santillan and Hunter Strickland are the top candidates for ninth-inning work in Sims' absence.