Reds' Luis Castillo: Fans nine in win over Giants
Castillo (7-10) earned the win Sunday against the Giants, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits in 6.2 innings. He struck out nine.
It was a nice bounce-back effort from Castillo, who was tagged for five runs his last time out. The 25-year-old was sharp throughout this one, tossing 76 of his 98 pitches for strikes en route to picking up his first quality start in three appearances this month. After struggling through the first half of the season, Castillo has posted a solid 2.10 ERA through five second half starts (30 innings). He'll look to keep things rolling in his next start, which will come on the road against the Cubs.
