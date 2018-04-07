Reds' Luis Castillo: Struggles against Pirates on Friday
Castillo (0-2) took the loss against the Pirates on Friday, allowing four earned runs on six hits in five innings while striking out three and walking three in a 14-3 defeat.
Castillo was touted as potential breakout candidate coming into the year after he struck out 98 batters in his first 89.1 big-league innings last year to go along with a 3.12 ERA and 1.07 WHIP, but Friday's performance marked his second consecutive lackluster start to begin the new season. The 25-year-old is clearly talented and has shown he has devastating stuff, but his 9.00 ERA through his first 10 innings is still concerning. He'll look to get back on track in his next start against the Phillies on April 11.
