Davidson will bat sixth and serve as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day game against Detroit.

Davidson is seemingly in line to fill the short side of a platoon as designated hitter, as he'll be preferred to Jesse WInker at the position with a lefty (Matthew Boyd) on the mound for the Tigers. The 29-year-old owns a 119 career wRC+ against lefties (compared to an 88 wRC+ against righties), so he should be well-suited to the role.