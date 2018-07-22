Lorenzen gave up two runs Saturday in an inning of work on three hits, extending the Reds' deficit against the Pirates.

Unfortunately for Lorenzen, more attention has been paid to his prowess at the plate than on the mound. His 2.70 ERA is reasonable but deceptive, as he's allowed 14 walks in 33.1 innings. The best part about Lorenzen's line is that he has not given up a homer yet this season.