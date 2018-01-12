Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Avoids arbitration with Reds
Lorenzen agreed to a one-year, $1.3125 million deal with the Reds on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
This was his first offseason as an arbitration-eligible player. The 26-year-old righty had an up-and-down 2017, but figures to serve as one of the Reds' primary setup men again this season. He logged a 4.45 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 80 strikeouts in 83 innings last year.
More News
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Coughs up lead Wednesday•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Rotation candidate in 2018?•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Remains in setup role•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Pitching well since rough start•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Records win in relief•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Picks up win against Pirates•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...