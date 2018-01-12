Lorenzen agreed to a one-year, $1.3125 million deal with the Reds on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

This was his first offseason as an arbitration-eligible player. The 26-year-old righty had an up-and-down 2017, but figures to serve as one of the Reds' primary setup men again this season. He logged a 4.45 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 80 strikeouts in 83 innings last year.