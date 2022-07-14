The Reds placed Moustakas on the COVID-19-related injured list Thursday.
Moustakas becomes the third Reds player to land on the COVID-19-related IL, joining catcher Aramis Garcia and outfielder Albert Almora. With the Yankees bringing lefty Nestor Cortes to the hill Thursday, the lefty-hitting Moustakas was already scheduled to sit out the Reds' final game in New York, but Moustakas' move to the IL now puts him at risk of missing the Reds' entire three-game series in St. Louis this weekend. Infielder/outfielder Max Schrock was called up from Triple-A Louisville to replace Moustakas on the active roster.