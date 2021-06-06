Manager David Bell said Sunday that Moustakas (heel) is about a week away from starting a rehab assignment, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Moustakas landed on the 10-day injured list May 20 with a bruised heel. The club was hoping he would be able to return after the minimum 10 days, but he's taken a bit longer to progress. Given Bell's update, the infielder should be on track to return to the Reds' lineup by mid-to-late June, assuming he doesn't hit a snag in his recovery.