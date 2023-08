Lodolo (tibia) was ruled out Thursday for the remainder of the 2023 season, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

It's rather unsurprising news after Lodolo suffered a second stress reaction in his left tibia last week while making a rehab start for the Reds' Triple-A affiliate in Louisville. The 25-year-old left-hander finishes the season with a 2-1 record, 6.29 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 47:10 K:BB in just seven major-league starts covering 34.1 innings.