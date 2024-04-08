Reds manager David Bell said Monday that Lodolo (calf) will make his season debut Saturday against the White Sox, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lodolo struggled in his final rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Louisville, allowing four runs over 2.2 innings. His pitch count got up to just 64 in that outing after he threw 77 pitches in his first rehab start, so don't expect the left-hander to go terribly deep into Saturday's game. It makes Lodolo an iffy fantasy play in his first start back even as it's an inviting matchup.