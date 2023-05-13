Lodolo has been scratched from his scheduled start Saturday in Miami and will return to Cincinnati to receive further evaluation of his lingering ankle/calf injury, Jim Day of Bally Sports Cincinnati reports.

According to Day, Lodolo's injury has bothered him off and on since spring training and initially resulted in the Reds pushing his start back from Thursday to Saturday. With Lodolo continuing to experience discomfort despite getting an extra two days of rest, he'll now get a checkup as the Reds look to glean more information on the extent of the injury. Levi Stoudt was scratched from his scheduled start at Triple-A Louisville on Friday and is en route to Miami, so he would presumably be in line to make a spot start in place of Lodolo on Saturday if he arrives at the ballpark with enough time to warm up prior to the game's 1:10 p.m. ET start time.