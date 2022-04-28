The Reds placed Lodolo on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a lower-back strain, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The transaction is retroactive to Monday, so he'll be eligible to return from the IL as soon as May 5 if he makes a swift recovery from the back issue. Though the Reds haven't indicated the injury is a long-term concern, it's nonetheless a disappointing development for the rookie lefty, who rebounded from a rough MLB debut April 13 against the Guardians by submitting a 3.37 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB in 10.2 innings between his last two starts.