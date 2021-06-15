Lodolo's last two starts for Double-A Chattanooga have been curtailed by blisters on his pitching hand, including Saturday's outing against Pensacola, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lodolo previously had started on May 30, when that start was also cut short. He's been utterly dominant at Chattanooga, posting a 0.90 ERA and 0.83 WHIP over 30 innings, striking out 45 while walking only six. Teammate Hunter Greene has already been promoted to Triple-A Louisville, and it's easy to imagine that Lodolo will soon follow.