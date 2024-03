Lodolo (calf) reported to Triple-A Louisville to begin a rehab assignment Sunday, and the Reds are targeting April 10 against the Brewers for his season debut, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The left-hander began the season on the injured list with left calf tenosynovitis, but he's on track to return after the 15-day minimum. Lodolo is scheduled for one additional start with Louisville after Sunday before joining Cincinnati's rotation.