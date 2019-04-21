Senzel (ankle) played seven innings in back-to-back games at extended spring training and is expected to travel to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Senzel has been seeing limited action in games over the past week but now appears ready to join Louisville. The 23-year-old has been recovering from the right ankle sprain for almost a month but could see game action with the Bats as early as Tuesday.