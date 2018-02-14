Senzel has been working frequently at second base and shortstop at the Reds spring training complex, having arrived nearly a month ago, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Senzel will begin the year in the minors, most likely at Triple-A Louisville, but it's a good bet that he'll be up with the big club at some point this season. The issue facing the Reds is where to play Senzel, as they are very happy with the work they are getting from Eugenio Suarez at third base. The middle infield slots are less secure - Scooter Gennett had a good 2017 campaign, but was a waiver claim and didn't do much the previous years, and Jose Peraza was disappointing in 2017. Either Suarez could move to shortstop or Senzel could play a middle infield position upon his eventual promotion.