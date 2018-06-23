Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Notches 12th save Friday
Iglesias struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 12th save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Cubs.
After failing to even get a save chance through the first two weeks of June, Iglesias has now nabbed saves in back-to-back appearances. The right-hander has a 2.30 ERA and 37:10 K:BB through 31.1 innings on the season, and with the reliever trade market beginning to establish itself after Kelvin Herrera was sent to the Nats, Iglesias could well be the next closer to find himself in a new uniform.
More News
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Nails down 11th save Wednesday•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Escapes trouble, earns 10th save•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Given an extra day to rest•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Notches save in return from DL•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Returns from DL•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Could return Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.