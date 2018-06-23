Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Notches 12th save Friday

Iglesias struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 12th save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Cubs.

After failing to even get a save chance through the first two weeks of June, Iglesias has now nabbed saves in back-to-back appearances. The right-hander has a 2.30 ERA and 37:10 K:BB through 31.1 innings on the season, and with the reliever trade market beginning to establish itself after Kelvin Herrera was sent to the Nats, Iglesias could well be the next closer to find himself in a new uniform.